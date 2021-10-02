4-Day Weather Forecast For Roswell

ROSWELL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.