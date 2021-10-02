4-Day Weather Forecast For Paducah

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



