Farmington Weather Forecast
FARMINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
