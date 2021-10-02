CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

A rainy Saturday in Manhattan — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 9 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Manhattan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manhattan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cF2DvCr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

