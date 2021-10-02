4-Day Weather Forecast For La Crosse
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
