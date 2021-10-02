5 frames with a Kodak ColorPlus 200 – The Jersey Shore – By Stephen Badolato

No Time to Die reported for duty at the North American box office with an estimated opening of $56 million as Hollywood attempts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and lure older adults back to theaters. The James Bond event pic — starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007 — had no trouble coming in No. 1 ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned $32 million in its second outing after opening to a pandemic-best $90 million last weekend. Nevertheless, No Time to Die had hoped to cross $60 million in its domestic launch for MGM and...

