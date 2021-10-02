5 frames with a Kodak ColorPlus 200 – The Jersey Shore – By Stephen Badolato
“Are you shooting film in there?” my uncle Anthony asked me on the boardwalk of Seaside Heights, AKA “The Jersey Shore.” A valid question in this day and age. Digital cameras are looking more like film cameras–like my own Fujifilm X-E4–but it wasn’t the X Series slung on my arm that day, it was my Minolta SRT 100 with a Rokkor 58mm 1.4 lens and a Vivitar 28mm Auto Wide-Angle lens close by. Loaded inside was Kodak ColorPlus 200, a chameleon of films, appearing under many iterations since its debut in 1972.www.35mmc.com
