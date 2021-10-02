Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun charge. James David Morris, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Morris was contacted at his residence in Beckley by deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on or about June 10, 2021. While deputies were inside Morris’ home speaking to him about an unrelated incident, they discovered a 12 gauge shotgun in the living room. Morris admitted to possessing the shotgun, and also admitted to knowing that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of having prior felony convictions. Morris was convicted of federal firearm crimes in the Southern District of West Virginia in 2013 and 2018. Morris was still serving a term of supervised release due to his 2018 federal conviction when he committed the current offense.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing.