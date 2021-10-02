Gadsden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GADSDEN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0