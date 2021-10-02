Sanford Daily Weather Forecast

SANFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.