Winchester Weather Forecast
WINCHESTER, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
