4-Day Weather Forecast For Dubuque
DUBUQUE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0