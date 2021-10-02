4-Day Weather Forecast For Dubuque

DUBUQUE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



