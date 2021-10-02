Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.