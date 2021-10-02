San Tan Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
