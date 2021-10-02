Rocky Mount Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCKY MOUNT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0