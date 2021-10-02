Janesville Weather Forecast
JANESVILLE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
