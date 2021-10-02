Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(MARYSVILLE, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Marysville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marysville:

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.