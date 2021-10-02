CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 9 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Marysville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marysville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cF2CIyP00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Buckley (WA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Buckley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buckley: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Widespread frost then light rain during the day; while light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Chance of Light Rain; Thursday, October 14: Chance of
BUCKLEY, WA
Othello (WA) Weather Channel

Othello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Othello: Monday, October 11: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Slight
OTHELLO, WA
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sauk Centre: Monday, October 11: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Rain during the day; while chance of
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Stayton (OR) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Stayton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stayton: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Widespread frost then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Chance of Light Rain; Thursday,
STAYTON, OR
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
95
Followers
293
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy