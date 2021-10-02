Yuba City Daily Weather Forecast
YUBA CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
