4-Day Weather Forecast For Pocatello
POCATELLO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
