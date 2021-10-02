Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(BISMARCK, ND) A sunny Saturday is here for Bismarck, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bismarck:

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.