Weather Forecast For Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
