Weather Forecast For Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



