Eau Claire Daily Weather Forecast
EAU CLAIRE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0