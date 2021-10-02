Bloomington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, October 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.