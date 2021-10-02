Bloomington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
