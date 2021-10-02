Flagstaff Daily Weather Forecast
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
