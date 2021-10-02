Lima Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIMA, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0