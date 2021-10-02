Morgantown Daily Weather Forecast
MORGANTOWN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
