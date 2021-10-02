Weather Forecast For Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



