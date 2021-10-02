CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 9 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Terre Haute, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Terre Haute:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cF2BTTN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

