Daily Weather Forecast For Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
