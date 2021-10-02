Daily Weather Forecast For Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.