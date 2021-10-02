Another cloudy day in Bowling Green — make the most of it with these activities

(BOWLING GREEN, KY.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Bowling Green, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowling Green:

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



