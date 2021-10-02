Bend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BEND, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
