Manchester, NH

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Manchester

Manchester Bulletin
 9 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2AwuX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

