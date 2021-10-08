Chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend in the Hudson Valley
News 12 meteorologists say today will stay mostly dry before chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend.
TODAY: Skies will be cloudy with hints of sun. Temperature highs will reach around 75 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles in spots. Lows around 58.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and a little cooler and breezy with a sprinkle possible. Highs around 65.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. A couple of spotty showers possible with a storm offshore. Most of the rain stays away. Highs around 67.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs around 73.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 74.
