Chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend in the Hudson Valley

News 12 meteorologists say today will stay mostly dry before chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend.

TODAY: Skies will be cloudy with hints of sun. Temperature highs will reach around 75 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles in spots. Lows around 58.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and a little cooler and breezy with a sprinkle possible. Highs around 65.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. A couple of spotty showers possible with a storm offshore. Most of the rain stays away. Highs around 67.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs around 73.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 74.