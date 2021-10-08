CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say today will stay mostly dry before chances for spotty showers arrive this weekend.

TODAY: Skies will be cloudy with hints of sun. Temperature highs will reach around 75 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles in spots. Lows around 58.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and a little cooler and breezy with a sprinkle possible. Highs around 65.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. A couple of spotty showers possible with a storm offshore. Most of the rain stays away. Highs around 67.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with highs around 73.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs around 74.

