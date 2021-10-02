Daily Weather Forecast For Billings
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
