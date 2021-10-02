Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(YAKIMA, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Yakima, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yakima:

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.