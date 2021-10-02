Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.