Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
