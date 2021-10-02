Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
