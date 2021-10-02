CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Saturday has sun for Santa Maria — 3 ways to make the most of it

Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 9 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Maria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cF2AJvY00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

