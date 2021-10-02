Daily Weather Forecast For Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
