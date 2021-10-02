A rainy Saturday in Columbia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COLUMBIA, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Columbia Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbia:

Saturday, October 2 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.