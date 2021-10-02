CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brush Prairie, WA

Prairie grad earns Girl Scout’s highest award

Cover picture for the articleBRUSH PRAIRIE — Recent Prairie High School graduate Charlotte Adams has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest honor, after completing a hiking booklet encouraging local youths to enjoy nature in Southwest Washington. Adams’ booklet, “Getting Off the Grid,” educates children on general hiking rules, dangerous plants and everything they need to know about 20 local hikes. Her booklet can be found in all elementary and middle school libraries in Battle Ground Public Schools and at the Battle Ground Community Library.

