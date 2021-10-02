CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Local Walk to End Alzheimer’s exceeds fundraising goal

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESTHER SHORT — The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s SW Washington exceeded its $95,000 fundraising goal and was on its way to breaking $100,000, according to Stacey Smith, marketing and communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter. As of Sept. 26, the top fundraiser, Jack White, had raised more than $7,500 on his own, in honor of his late wife, Barb, Smith said. Nearly 400 participants registered for the Sept. 26 walk, with many joining in person at Esther Short Park in downtown Vancouver; others walked in their own neighborhoods. “The sun was shining as walk teams attended the emotional Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, before setting out on the scenic route along the river,” Smith said. Fundraising is open through the end of December and donations can be made at alz.org/walk.

