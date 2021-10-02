CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Las Cruces

 9 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Las Cruces. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Las Cruces:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cF29EVf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

