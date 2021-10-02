CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday set for clouds in Kalamazoo - 3 ways to make the most of it

Kalamazoo Bulletin
Kalamazoo Bulletin
 9 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kalamazoo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cF293sv00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

