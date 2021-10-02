CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

A rainy Saturday in Flint — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Flint Digest
Flint Digest
 9 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Flint, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flint:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cF28yhw00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM -- A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
Flint Digest

Flint Digest

Flint, MI
144
Followers
296
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy