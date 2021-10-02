Daily Weather Forecast For Mission

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



