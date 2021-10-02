Charleston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLESTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0