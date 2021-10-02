CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Bay Township, ME

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 9 days ago

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lily Bay Township Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tc7T4_0cF28g4600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

