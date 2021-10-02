Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lily Bay Township Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:

Saturday, October 2 Mostly Cloudy High 55 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



