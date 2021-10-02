Clayton Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 54 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 57 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



