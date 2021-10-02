Clayton Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
