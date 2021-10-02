Yuma Proving Ground Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0