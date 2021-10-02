Yeehaw Junction Weather Forecast

YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



